State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $7,292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FLO. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

FLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.85%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.