State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,051 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,826,000 after acquiring an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,945,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 115,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.60. 1,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,049. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.05.

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $832,503.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

