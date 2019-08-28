State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,561. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

