State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,727. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $3,882,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,184 shares of company stock worth $70,539,443. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

