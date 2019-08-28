State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.