Stakenet (XSN) Price Tops $0.0762 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000744 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00877074 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,230,162 coins and its circulating supply is 87,341,799 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.