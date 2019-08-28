St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Declares Dividend of GBX 18.49

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 922.80 ($12.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,009.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,044.31. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 905.60 ($11.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,172 ($15.31). The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 33.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,228 ($16.05) to GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,169.90 ($15.29).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

