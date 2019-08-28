SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.58

Shares of SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.58 and traded as low as $41.67. SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 53,842 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get SRT Marine Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.58.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.