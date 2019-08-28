SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $107.81. 205,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

