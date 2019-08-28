SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 65.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 62.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Cigna stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.55. 98,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.