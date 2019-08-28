SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $499,000 Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WP Carey by 104.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after buying an additional 796,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after buying an additional 592,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after buying an additional 547,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 816.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 389,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,441. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
About WP Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
