SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $499,000 Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WP Carey by 104.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after buying an additional 796,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after buying an additional 592,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,768,000 after buying an additional 547,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 816.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after buying an additional 389,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,441. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

