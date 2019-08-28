SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. 331,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

