SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 771,760 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 771,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 39,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

