SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,145 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 11,718,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,220,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

