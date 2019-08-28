SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Hold

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. MKM Partners downgraded SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.69.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of SRCI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.85. 6,323,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,454. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SRC Energy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.