Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Square posted sales of $882.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,310,469.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,825. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Square by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. 4,389,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

