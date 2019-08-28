SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 52-week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.04.

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

