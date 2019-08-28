Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $231-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.96 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.48-0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

