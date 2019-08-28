Spectiv (SIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,429.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $93,429.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021908 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

