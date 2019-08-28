SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,956,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,402,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,289,000 after purchasing an additional 374,112 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,143,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,002,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,896. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

