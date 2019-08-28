SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.68

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 4961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 401,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 192,148 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,097,000.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

