SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $49,491.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 412.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.