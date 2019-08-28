Sparkpoint Reaches Market Cap of $233,626.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $233,626.00 and $50,287.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,401,645,254 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

