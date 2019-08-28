SpankChain (SPANK) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $222.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpankChain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SpankChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s launch date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain . SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, BitForex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

