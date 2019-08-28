Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in ONEOK by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 239,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 205,088 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 101,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. The company had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.