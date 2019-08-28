Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $325,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after buying an additional 1,734,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after buying an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $395,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.10.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $199.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.69. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

