Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $264,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 495,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $776,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $161,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,335 shares of company stock worth $46,425,156. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.78. 237,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

