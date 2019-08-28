Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 774,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 90.72%.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

