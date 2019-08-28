Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Buckeye Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,488,000 after purchasing an additional 272,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

BPL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,248. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Buckeye Partners’s payout ratio is currently 167.60%.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.