Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,475 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $220.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

