Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 415,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771,832. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

