Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,415 shares of company stock worth $53,045,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. 161,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

