Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $8.25. Sound Energy shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 683,203 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

