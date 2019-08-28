Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,008,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,144% from the previous session’s volume of 161,441 shares.The stock last traded at $1.10 and had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNGX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 173.58% and a negative return on equity of 142.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

