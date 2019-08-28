SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $487,803.00 and approximately $83,754.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,754.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.01779829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.00 or 0.03005751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00689619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00743904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00479276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009026 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 16,996,640 coins and its circulating supply is 16,919,548 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

