Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,911,400 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 5,735,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $757,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund L. P. Madrona III sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $225,112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,749,289 shares of company stock worth $469,577,834 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

