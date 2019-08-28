SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,570 shares of company stock worth $29,499,221 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,755.82. The company had a trading volume of 676,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,236. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,877.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,821.70. The firm has a market cap of $865.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

