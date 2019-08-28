Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells $45,975.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $47,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $44,835.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $50,670.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $50,730.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $48,840.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $47,985.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $50,955.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $51,735.00.

NASDAQ WORK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,050. Slack has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

