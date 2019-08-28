Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells $45,975.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $47,040.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $44,835.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $50,670.00.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $50,730.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $48,840.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $47,985.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $50,955.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $51,735.00.
NASDAQ WORK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,050. Slack has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
