Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $11.14. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 732,780 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$10.22 and its 200-day moving average is A$10.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

