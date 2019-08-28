Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,469,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,623,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,968. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $90,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 401.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.