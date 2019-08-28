SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 60,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,528% from the average daily volume of 3,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

