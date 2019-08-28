SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 60,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,528% from the average daily volume of 3,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44.
About SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.
Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.