Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR) dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 18,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 60,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of $134.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

Silver Bear Resources Company Profile (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

