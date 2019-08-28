Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,625,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 602,212 shares.The stock last traded at $0.46 and had previously closed at $0.43.

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

