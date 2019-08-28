ShowHand Tops One Day Volume of $8,814.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $19,539.00 and $8,814.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022089 BTC.

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

