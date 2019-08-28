Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declines By 9.2%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,974,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,313 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $93,699,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 816,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 461,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,216.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

VRSK stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $159.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,997. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

