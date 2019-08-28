Short Interest in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Grows By 14.9%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $610,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank A. Bozich purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $434,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,112. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $82.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

