Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declines By 14.9%

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TBNK shares. Raymond James upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Caldwell sold 2,700 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 3,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $95,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,278 shares of company stock worth $627,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 514.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

