Short Interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Drops By 9.7%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 758,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRL. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 48,400 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 35,500 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 11,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,180. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.