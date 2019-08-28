Short Interest in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Drops By 12.5%

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,557. The firm has a market cap of $859.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.