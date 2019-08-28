Short Interest in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Expands By 26.4%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFE. ValuEngine lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 201,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,021. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $957.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 335,927 shares of company stock worth $10,105,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Safehold by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 96.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

